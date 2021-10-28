The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that 1,199 Boko Haram Terrorists with families surrendered to troops in Borno State following intensified operations in the North-East zone.

The acting director of Defence Media Operations, Brig Gen Benard Onyeuko, stated during the bi-weekly update on Armed Forces of Nigeria Operations covering October 14 to 28, 2021.

He said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai sustained operations in the air, land and maritime environment leading to the killing of 38 terrorists including the new ISWAP leader, Bako, and rescued five kidnapped civilians.

“Between 15 and 28 October 2021, a total of 1,199 terrorists and their families, comprising 114 adult males, 312 adult females and 773 children, surrendered to own troops at different locations in the North East,” he said.

The troops also arrested 11 terrorists including their informants and logistics suppliers in the course of the operations.

The spokesman said the troops recovered 29 assorted weapons, 166 rounds of assorted ammunition, two gun trucks and 622 bags of fertilizer, used for production of IEDs.

He explained that some of the successes were recorded at Dar, Kumshe, Wulgo, Chabbol and Kijmatari villages in Borno State as well as locations along Ngala – Wulgo and Nguru – Kano roads,Dikwa and Mafa villages as well as Ngama village in Yobe State.

In another development, the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI on October 20, 2021, scored another devastating hit on BHT/ISWAP terrorist elements at Malam Fatori on the fringes of the Lake Chad and destroyed 20 boats.

Furthermore, in the North-West, troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI killed nine armed bandits, rescued 15 kidnapped victims and arrested 34 armed bandits and their cohorts in Zamfara State.

He said all the arrested criminals and recovered items have been handed over to appropriate prosecuting agencies for necessary action.

He said: “15 kidnapped civilians were rescued; 9 armed bandits neutralized; 11 AK 47 rifles, 43 rounds of ammunition and 86 livestock were recovered as well as 34 armed bandits and other criminal elements were arrested within the period.”

Relatedly, the troops of Operation Safe Haven kinetic operations led to the arrest of eight armed bandits, recovered 13 assorted arms, 291 ammunition and 28 livestock, among other items.

General Unyeuko said troops while responding to distress calls repelled attacks leading to the rescue of five kidnapped victims and arrested five armed bandits.

He said the troops of operation Whirl Punch/Thunder Strike in series of operation neutralised 12 armed bandits and recovered 11 AK-47 rifles, 64 rounds of ammunition, 24 livestock among other items were recovered in the course of these operations.

This is in addition to airstrike at Saulawa – Farin Ruwa axis in Birnin Gwari LGA of Kaduna State where Nigerian Air Force helicopter gunships neutralised no fewer than 50 armed bandits.

The troops of Operation Whirl Stroke operating in the North Central arrested 11 armed bandits and rescued two kidnap victims.

Items recover include; 35 arms including AK-47 rifles, Machine Guns, teargas launchers, locally-made pistols and rifles, 25 extra rifle magazines and 431 rounds of ammunition.

On the war against economic sabotage,he said troops of Operation DELTA SAFE troops discovered and immobilized 27 illegal refining sites, 57 ovens, 17 cooking pots/boilers, 2 cooling systems, 37 reservoirs, nine large dugout pits and 27 storage tanks, drums and sacks laden with illegally refined oil products.

The troops also arrested nine criminals and recovered one Dane gun, among other items, 788,500 litres of illegally refined AGO and 229,000 litres of stolen crude oil.

Furthermore, the troops neutralized three armed robbers and rescued two civilians kidnapped by the hoodlums; while 5 criminals associated with pipeline vandalism, piracy, illegal oil bunkering and armed robbery were arrested within the period.