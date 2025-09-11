The Benue State House of Assembly has once again amended the law establishing the Benue State University, Makurdi, resolving that the institution will now be known as Father Adasu University, Makurdi.

The latest change came during Thursday’s plenary in Makurdi, following the consideration of the report of the House Standing Committee on Higher Education.

Leading the debate, the Majority Leader, Saater Tiseer (APC/Mbagwa), argued that the previously approved name, Rev. Fr. Moses Orshio Adasu University, Makurdi, was too long and needed shortening.

The Speaker, Alfred Emberga, who presided over the sitting, directed the Clerk of the House, Dr Bem Mela, to read the amended bill for the third time. Emberga thereafter declared it passed.

Alongside the renaming of the university, the Assembly also passed bills amending the laws establishing the College of Education, Katsina-Ala and the College of Education, Oju, upgrading them into degree-awarding institutions.

Originally established as Benue State University, Makurdi, the institution was first renamed in December 2024 to Rev. Fr Moses Orshio Adasu University, Makurdi, after Governor Hyacinth Alia announced the change during the school’s combined convocation.

At the time, Alia, who is the university’s visitor, explained that the decision was to honour the late Rev. Fr Moses Orshio Adasu, the second civilian governor of Benue State and founder of the university.

“As a way of honouring the founder of this institution, our administration has sent an executive bill to the state assembly for this university to be named after the founder, Rev Fr Moses Adasu,” the governor said.

With Thursday’s amendment, the institution will now bear the shorter name of Father Adasu University, Makurdi.

LEADERSHIP reports that the late Rev. Fr. Moses Adasu was a Third Republic governor of Benue State.