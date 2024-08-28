Five persons have lost their lives Tuesday afternoon when a canoe capsised in Ganta town in Buji Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The canoe, which was carrying passengers, encountered rough waters in a flooded area around Ganta village, leading to the fatal mishap.

This incident marked the third canoe accident in the state during the current rainy season with all five passengers aboard confirmed dead.

Local sources revealed that the canoe was overpowered by heavy water waves as it navigated the flooded area and this caused it to sink.

The spokesperson for the Jigawa State Police Command, Lawan Shiisu Adam confirmed the tragic event, stating that local divers and police worked tirelessly to recover the missing bodies.

“On a tragic and sad note, today, Tuesday, August 27th, 2024, at about 1200hrs, information from the source disclosed that a canoe carrying five persons, while trying to cross the road at Ganta town, Buji LGA where flood affected the road, the cart was capsized and instantly got drown,” Lawan said.

He added that the victims included two females and three males, all minors, from Malamawar Gangara, Birnin Kudu local government area of the state.

“On receipt of the pitiful report, a team of policemen in collaboration with local divers rushed to the scene with a view to rescue them alive,” Lawan added.

Despite the swift response, Lawal said the passengers were later confirmed dead by medical personnel at Ganta Cottage Hospital.

“They were rescued by the team and conveyed to Ganta Cottage Hospital; regretfully, the medical doctor on duty certified them dead. The corpses were released to relatives for burial,” Lawan said.

LEADERSHIP reported similar incidents in the state during this season, where more than ten people have lost their lives to canoe accidents.