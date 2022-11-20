Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has again accused the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, of pocketing funds realised by the party from the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms for the party’s primary in May this year.

Wike, who spoke yesterday at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium during the flag-off of the PDP campaigns in Port Harcourt, challenged Ayu to head to the court if innocent.

The event was attended by Wike and other members of the PDP G5 – Governor Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

Also in attendance was the PDP deputy national chairman (South), Taofeek Arapaja and former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose.

Wike said: “If anybody feels hurt, let him go to court and challenge me. Nobody will listen to a man who is corrupt. I challenge Ayu, you are corrupt, you cannot lead me to any campaign. Rivers State will not.

“Ayu is corrupt, Rivers people are hurt. Ayu you are fighting corruption, how do you fight corruption? I said you took N1 billion. I told you, you took the money we realised from the primary, Ayu sue me, you cannot fight Rivers State and go free.”

He stated that although he believed in the party, he also believed in equity, fairness and justice.

Wike called on the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to start a government of inclusion and national unity from the party.

The governor said if Atiku believed in restructuring, devolution of powers and that President Muhammadu Buhari appointed 17 northerners as heads of security chiefs, he should correct it from the party by asking Ayu to step down for a southerner.

In his speech, Governor Ortom said it was only right for a southerner to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in May 2023.