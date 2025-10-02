Former Director at the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Engr. Sulaiman Bolakale Kawu Agaka, has dismissed allegations linking him to the diversion of COVID-19 intervention funds as outright falsehood while also describing the claims as “cheap political blackmail” aimed at smearing his reputation.

In a statement issued by his media office on Thursday, Agaka, who holds the titles of Dan Iya of Ilorin Emirate and Hasken Lafiagi of Lafiagi Emirate, both in Kwara State, noted that the matter being raised had already been investigated by relevant anti-graft agencies and laid to rest without any direct or indirect link or indictment to him.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the case in question was duly investigated by the anti-corruption agencies of the Federal Government and conclusively laid to rest. At no time was Engr. Kawu indicted, reprimanded, or linked to the subject matter,” the statement read.

The former REA director faulted the Movement for Public Accountability (MPA), the group behind the allegations, for what he described as contradictory claims. According to him, the group admitted that the case had been investigated, yet in another breath criticised the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for prosecuting those it called “foot soldiers” of the alleged fraud while those it labelled ‘supposed masterminds’ were yet to face questioning.

“This admission is instructive because it expressly acknowledges that Engr. Kawu was never invited, let alone questioned, on the subject matter. The contradiction here is glaring: if the statutory anti-graft bodies with all their professionalism and investigative resources did not find reason to link him to the case, what then does MPA want? Persecution? Or is it now claiming to know better than the agencies constitutionally empowered to investigate and prosecute?” the media office queried.

Agaka further clarified that he served as a Director under the leadership of an Executive Director and a Managing Director at REA, stressing that he was never the Chief Executive Officer of the Agency and could not have unilaterally determined project funding, procurement decisions, or disbursements.

The statement also raised questions about the credibility of the Movement for Public Accountability, noting that the organisation is not registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

Agaka described the allegations as politically motivated, arguing that his growing popularity and acceptance by the populace as evidenced by his recent homecoming reception had unsettled some political actors. “Engr. Kawu’s rising visibility is the natural outcome of decades of meritorious service and grassroots acceptance, not of any wrongdoing,” the statement noted.

While urging the public to disregard what he termed “fabrications,” Agaka maintained that the allegations were part of a strategy to deflect attention from mounting insecurity and maladministration in Kwara State.

“Engr. Kawu remains focused on contributing positively to the development of Kwara State and Nigeria at large, and no amount of orchestrated falsehood will derail this commitment,” the media office added.