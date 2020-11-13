BY MARK ITSIBOR, Abuja |

Minister of state, budget and national planning, Clem Agba, has called for collaborative action to curb the menace of drug abuse among youths.

He said the rise in drug abuse and crime, most especially among the youths was worrisome and undermined sustainable development and stability of the polity.

He made the remarks at a one-day seminar on “eradication of drug abuse and illicit substances among the youths in Nigeria” organized by BABA-RABI community development initiative, recently in Abuja.

He noted that serious problems of drugs and crimes were shared responsibilities that required practical, efficient, and comprehensive approach at all levels.

The minister also stressed the importance of soft measures through information, prevention campaigns as well as treatment and rehabilitation of drug users.

Agba disclosed that the federal government, through his ministry, had been in partnership with the European Union and the United Nations office of drugs and crime in implementing an intervention programme, tagged: “Response to Drugs and Related Organised Crime in Nigeria.”

According to him, the partnership has achieved the launch of the national policy for controlled medicines, national guidelines for quantification and estimation of narcotics, psychotropic substances and precursors for medical and scientific purposes and minimum standards for drug treatment, support to 11 model drug treatment services, among others.

In the same vein, the minister of youths and sports development, Sunday Dare in his goodwill message harped on the need for concerted efforts by all relevant stakeholders to fight against the ravaging scourge of drug abuse and illicit substance abuse to reduce its impact on the growing youth population.