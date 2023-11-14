Residential property owners in Umuahia, Abia State capital, who have attached illegal structures to them for business purposes have been directed to dismantle the structures on or before December 1.

The general manager, Umuahia Capital Development Authority, Mr Kingsley Agomuo, gave the directive in a statement, yesterday, in the capital, which was sighted by LEADERSHIP.

The statement said the properties are around and along Isigate, Cooperative Roundabout, Aba and Uzuakoli Roads, adding that the authority frowns at such violations.

It also directed the artisans, illegal motor park operators, and street traders among others to relocate to government approved markets or designated premises before the date.

“Anyone, who failed to comply with the directive will face the full wrath of the law as the government remains undaunted in its efforts to create better life for all,” it added.

Reacting to the directive, Mr Hilary Ijeaku, a transporter, commended the authority for “taking the bold action before every building in the areas are converted to business premises”.

However, a second-hand clothes dealer, Mr Aloy Uduma, appealed to the authorities to extend the dateline to December 31 as the Yuletide trading season is fast approaching.