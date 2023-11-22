As Nigeria grapples with the mounting challenges of changing climatic conditions, Agora Policy and its partners are set to host key stakeholders to a policy dialogue aimed at charting a sustainable pathway for the country. The conference is held today, November 22.

Organised as part of the build-up to and preparation for COP28, the high-level event, titled “Nigeria, Climate Change, and the Green Economy”, will feature a policy-facing dissection of the risks and opportunities that climate change, the energy transition and the green economy present to Nigeria.

It is organised in partnership with the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation, The Cable Newspapers, The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), Clean Technology Hub, Centre for Climate Change and Development (CCCD), and Nature News. The event will be held at the main auditorium of the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.

The event will witness the public presentation of Agora Policy’s latest policy report, “Climate Change and Socio-Economic Development in Nigeria”, which was produced with the support of the MacArthur Foundation, also the primary sponsor of this policy conversation.

The report highlights the different channels through which adverse effects of climate change could worsen in Nigeria and further compound the country’s developmental challenges. It also points out the opportunities for Nigeria to foster rapid economic growth, diversify its energy sources, generate employment for its burgeoning youthful and urbanising populace, and address pervasive poverty and inequality through an equitable energy transition.

The presentation of the report will be followed by a policy conversation among stakeholders critical to climate action and the operation of a green economy in the country. The panellists include CEO, Sterling Bank, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman; director-general, the National Council on Climate Change, Dr. Salisu Dahiru; programme officer, Ford Foundation, Mrs. Olufunke Baruwa; and senior officer, the Natural Resource Governance Institute, Ms. Tengi George-Ikoli.

The panel will be moderated by the director of Public Policy Initiatives at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation, Mr. Amara Nwankpa.

The panel will then be followed by an interactive session where key stakeholders will share diverse perspectives on what Nigeria needs to do to strengthen its resilience to climate change and its transition to a greener economy, according to the programme organisers.