The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has inaugurated a 52-unit housing estate phase one for its staff in Abuja.

The project, which sits on a landmark of 3.6 hectares in the Kabusa area, will include a staff clinic, school, fire station, recreational facilities and will be designed to accommodate 1-4 bedroom house types.

Permanent secretary, Dr Ernest Umakhihe who performed the groundbreaking ceremony yesterday in Abuja, said the housing estate was a demonstration of the government’s commitment to providing decent and affordable accommodation for the staff and part of the ministry’s efforts to improve the welfare and productivity of its workforce.

With the housing project, according to him, the ministry aimed to create a conducive environment for its staff while promoting their well-being, job satisfaction, and ultimately enhancing their productivity.

The project is being carried out by the Green Peak Shelters.

He said, “Our employees are the backbone of our ministry, tirelessly working to ensure food security, agricultural sustainability, and prosperity for our nation. It is only fitting that we provide them with the comfort, security and peace of mind that comes with a home they can call their own.

We are very aware of the challenges faced by our staff in securing suitable housing, considering the rising costs of real estate and the limited availability of affordable options. Hence, we took it upon ourselves to prioritise this initiative, pooling our resources and partnering with reputable organisations to ensure the successful implementation of this much-needed project”.