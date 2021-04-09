The Secretary to the Government of Niger State (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, Wednesday, congratulated Alhaji Ahmed Garba Gunna on his appointment as the 2nd Emir of Kagara by the governor of the state, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello.

Matane, in a congratulatory message felicitated with the Kagara Emirate on behalf of the government and people of the state on this historic moment, adding that the appointment of the new Emir, after serving the Emirate as Dan Majen Kagara, was no doubt well deserved.

The SSG enjoined the new Emir to continue to promote and consolidate on the legacies of unity, peace, and harmonious coexistence which the late Emir, Alhaji Salihu Tanko bequeathed to the Emirate.

He implored the new Emir of Kagara to build on the legacies of his forefathers by upholding the sanctity of the throne and the traditional institution.

Ahmed Matane appealed to the people of Kagara Emirate to rally support for the new Emir with a view to moving the Emirate forward.

It will be recalled that the 2nd Emir of Kagara, Alhaji Ahmed Garba Gunna was recently appointed as the acting chairman, Niger State Board of Internal Revenue by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello.

The appointment of the new Emir of Kagara is coming on the heels of the demise of Alhaji Salihu Tanko who died on 2nd March this year in Minna after a protracted illness.