The Arogbo Ijaw Ibe Youth Council (AIIYC) has raised the alarm over what it called a recent invasion and indiscriminate gunshots in the Amapere community of Arogbo Kingdom, Ese-Odo local government area of Ondo State.

According to a statement jointly signed by the council’s national president, Comr. Shoki Gbadia; general secretary, Comr. Kiriki Doubra, and the publicity secretary, Comr. Ebikontei Utanghan, they accused one Idowu Asonja from Ilaje local government area of the State of disrupting the existing peace in the area.

According to the youths, the incident, which occurred on February 9, 2024, saw Asonja leading a convoy of heavily armed men with AK47 rifles into the community, targeting a filling station owned by Andrew Akpobi, a registered fuel marketer in Amapere.

They accused Asonja and his men of forcibly entering the filling station, allegedly making off with five drums of diesel intended for the power generator crucial to the station’s operations.

“To the dismay of the community, the assailants set ablaze some empty rubber containers before leaving with the stolen diesel.

“Furthermore, the AIIYC expressed shock at the lack of prior information regarding any illegal oil business in the area, saying the Arogbo Kingdom had actively participated in anti-oil theft efforts, working alongside Gallery Security Services Ltd owned by one of our very prominent leaders (Senior High Chief Bibopere Ajube), government security agencies and the national youth council to curb illegal oil bunkering,” it said.

The AIIYC pointed out that Asonja’s actions were not sanctioned by any constituted authority within the kingdom, violating established procedures for addressing unauthorised business activities.

The youth council vehemently condemned Asonja’s alleged attempt to destabilise the peace and harmony between the Arogbo Ijaw and Ilaje communities. They emphasised that he failed to inform relevant authorities, including federal security outfits, before taking such drastic actions.

The AIIYC accused Asonja of invading their land and taking the law into his own hands without proper consultation with the appropriate authorities.

The AIIYC called on state security services to investigate the matter and summon Asonja to explain his actions.

They stressed the need for justice to prevail and urged authorities to address the situation promptly. The youth council emphasised that the invasion had forced women and children from the affected community to flee for their safety.

Meanwhile, community leaders in Amapere, Arogbo Ijaw Kingdom, have petitioned Ondo State governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, over the incident.

The petition was also copied to the Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Asabi; Director-General Department of State Security (DSS), and the Commander of Western Nigeria Security Network (Amotekun).

The community said, “Idowu Asonja led men of the Tantita Security Limited into Amapere Community shooting sporadically, causing panic, beating up residents and setting property ablaze.”

The petition added the incident had thrown residents into confusion and turmoil as “we ran helter skelter to take refuge in the forest. As it stands, the peace-loving and law-abiding Amapere Community is in confusion, tension and perpectual fear of the unknown.

“While we have appealed to the Community not to resort to self-help, we hereby call on Mr Governor to come to our rescue, investigate this matter and hold Mr Idowu Asonja to account for the trauma and damages he has caused the community.”