Air Force Officers Arrest Cable Vandals At Lagos Airport

Officers of the Nigerian Air force, on Friday, caught a thief vandalising armoured cables belonging to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) at the Murtala Muhammed international Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

In a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP by the director Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, he said only one of the three vandals was arrested while the other two escaped.

According to him, the vandals may not be unconnected to those who vandalised the Lagos Airport Runway lighting cables some weeks ago.