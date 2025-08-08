No fewer than 30 terrorists were neutralised by the Air Component of the Joint Task Force, Operation FANSAN YAMMA (OPFY) while gathering to conduct a wedding at Asola Hills in Yankuzo Ward of Tsafe local government area of Zamfara State.

In a statement by the Media Information Officer of Operation Fansan Yamma, Captain David Adewusi, the operation was conducted following credible intelligence targeted at assembly of terrorists from Faskari and Kankara axix of Katsina and parts of Zamfara States.

According to the statement, the operation resulted in the killing of several terrorists, with many others sustaining critical injuries.

Adewusi added that the injured terrorists were evacuated by their colleagues to Yankuzo Village for treatment.

“Troops of 1 Brigade under Sector 2 OPFY launched a follow-up operation in the early hours of 5 August 2025, successfully fighting through an ambush laid along the route to the village.

“Locals and other reliable sources from the area have confirmed that no fewer than 30 terrorists were neutralised during the air interdiction by the Air Component of OPFY and the follow-up operations by ground troops.

“Additionally, four terrorist collaborators from Kunchin Kalgo village in Tsafe Local Government Area were critically injured,” Adewusi said.

He added that, “The successful interdiction has brought widespread relief to residents of Yankuzo, Tsafe, and neighbouring communities, who have suffered repeated terrorist harassment in recent times.

The OPFY assured the people of Zamfara State and the North-West of its continued commitment to ensuring peace and security in the zone.