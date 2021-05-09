ADVERTISEMENT

BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

A former deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and chairman, Governing Council of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Hon. Babangida Nguroje, has described the late Aisha Alhassan as a philanthropist and successful business woman who has left an indelible mark on the sands of time.

In a statement yesterday, Nguroje sympathized with the immediate family of the late Aisha, the people of Taraba State and Nigeria at large.

The NIPC board chairman who expressed shock at her demise prayed that God Almighty forgive her shortcomings and grant her soul eternal rest.

He stressed that the late Aisha was a role model for women and she would be missed greatly by those she had inspired.