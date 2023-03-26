The First Lady Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated that there is ability in disability, the First Lady was speaking while presenting a special bus to Nigeria’s Para Sports teams through the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, at the National Stadium on Friday 24 March 2023.

Mrs. Buhari, who was represented at the event by her Special Assistant on Health and Developmental Partners, Dr. Victoria Ogala-Akogwu further said that she is proud to associate with the Para-athletes who have won laurels for the country in many international competitions, she said this has confirmed the inclusivity agenda of the President Buhari led administration.

According to a statement by his media office,she further called on well-meaning Nigerians to liaise with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports development in order to ensure that Nigerian Para Athletes are encouraged through investment in them, this she said would help to boost morale and give them assurances of communal support and encourage them to win more laurels for the country.

Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare, in his address, noted that sports in Nigeria are a veritable tool for national unity, cohesion, peace, progress, and international diplomacy, noting the passion Mrs. Buhari has for Para Sports having sponsored the 2019 World Para Powerlifting championship in Abuja. He expressed confidence that with the establishment of the new National Sports Festivals and Para Sports department, his Ministry will achieve greater heights in the sector.

Ezekiel Elisha who spoke on behalf of the Para-Athletes and participates in the wheelchair race was also presented with a new Wheelchair.

Present at the ceremony were officials of the office of the First Lady, including SA Special Duties, Rose Audu, SA Media Adebisi Olumide- Ajayi, Executive Secretary, Future Assured, Mallam Saidu Suleiman and Head of Finance, Hajiya Laila Ribadu.