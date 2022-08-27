Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has presented the instrument of appointment and staff of office to the new Olupele of Ipele in Owo Local Government Area of the state, Oba Aganun Victor Olusegun, warning that the upgrade traditional rulers across the state should not cause anarchy.

Governor Akeredolu congratulated the new monarch on both his ascension to the throne and the elevation of the stool of Olupele of Ipele to a first class monarch.

The Governor said the recent upgrade of traditional rulers across the state should not bring any quarrel.

He urged the traditional rulers to restrict their reign to their domain only, stressing that the idea of any monarch extending his territory to other areas outside his domain will not be allowed.

Akeredolu, who noted that his administration is not afraid to take decisions, said his government will look into the issue of paramountcy and do it.

He said: ”Those areas where we have to elevate our Obas, I mentioned that it might be necessary for us to have paramount rulers. We will do it. We are not afraid to do it.”

Governor Akeredolu implored the Olupele to assume the position of a father to all the people in his domain.

“Furthermore, I encourage you to accommodate everyone in your community, bearing in mind that the responsibility to lead Ipele to its next level of socio-economic development has been placed on your shoulders.

“In the same vein, I implore the people of Ipele to ensure that Kabiyesi’s reign is significantly peaceful and successful. His success depends greatly on your loyalty, co-operation and support,” The Governor said.

Governor Akeredolu reiterated that his administration will continue to maintain dignified neutrality in the process of selecting Obas, saying it is absolutely the responsibility of the people.

“I also want to enjoin all our royal fathers not to relent in their support for the various levels of government in the state, most especially on the security issue which has become a major threat to the country. ‘’

Earlier, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Akinwumi Sowore, appreciated Governor Akeredolu for always ensuring peaceful selection and appointment of monarchs to fill vacant stools across the state.