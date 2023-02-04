Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has sworn in Hon. Justice Ayedun Olusegun Odusola is the 12th Chief Judge of the state.

Hon. Justice Odusola had served as the Acting Chief Judge of the state until his recommendation by the National Judicial Council (NJC) and subsequent appointment by the Governor and approval by the State House of Assembly.

The governor also swore in Hon. Justice Bolatito Florence Ajibade; Hon. Justice Bankole Jacob Akinwunmi; Hon. Justice Leonard Boyede Ologun and Hon. Justice Femi Sylvester Akinbinnu is the new High Court Judge in the State.

Governor Akeredolu equally inaugurated Pastor Omofunmile Adejombo; Mrs. Omolola Akinseloyin and Mr. Stanley Adeniyan as members of the State Judicial Service Commission (JSC)

ADVERTISEMENT

Their inauguration was performed at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure.

The governor described the appointment of the chief judge and other Judges as the greatest honor society can confer on any citizen.

He said their appointment was not only a mark of recognition of competence in the administration and practice of law but also confirmed their fitness in terms of character.

Akeredolu who reiterated his administration’s promise to support the judiciary, added that, “Amidst the challenges faced by us, especially after the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 which impacted negatively on the finances of the State, we have continued to discharge our duties with utmost care and focus.”

The governor disclosed that he had just approved the immediate commencement of work on the construction of a new Ultra-Modern Court Complex.

According to the governor, the proposed architectural masterpiece is designed to have all the facilities of a modern court complex which include 21 Court Halls, a modern Ceremonial Hall, Library, among others.

In his acceptance speech, the new Chief Judge thanked the governor for accepting the recommendation of the NJC and appointing him as the Chief Judge and four others as Judges of the state High Court.