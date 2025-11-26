Akwa Ibom State Government and its Abia State counterpart are currently exploring diplomatic options aimed at dousing the prevailing tension at their common borders.

The perennial hostilities, it was gathered, pit the Itu Mbonuso people in Ini local government area of Akwa Ibom State against the Atan Abam community neighbours of Arochukwu, in Abia state.

However, the two neigbouring state governments have expressed determination to end years of skirmishes with attendant loss of lives and properties on both sides.

Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Offiong Offor, who gave the hint while visiting the victims at Ikot Essien community of Itu Mbonuso in Ini LGA, whose indigenes were reportedly taken hostage by Atan Abampeople , disclosed that Governor Umo Eno, was in talks with his Abia State counterpart, Dr Alex Otti, to resolve the age-long dispute.

“His Excellency, the governor, Pastor Umo Eno, is committed to restoring peace and security in the area as investigations and talks are ongoing between security agencies in both Akwa Ibom and Abia states for the resolution of the matter,” Commissioner Offor disclosed.

The Commissioner, who sponsored the medical treatment of those who sustained severe injuries in the attack, also doled out financial support with relief materials including foodstuffs to the displaced victims.

She specifically commended the people of Ikot Essien, for not taking the laws into their hands through reprisal attacks, and assured that justice would prevail on the matter.

However, the victims lauded the Commissioner for the gesture, and expressed appreciation that the intervention has made them to feel the impact of governace in their challenging times, recalling that “when the tragedy struck, you reached out to us and sent support, and you are still doing so.”

The Village Head of Ikot Essien, Chief Emmanuel Essien, thanked Mrs. Offor, for her show of love and compassion to the distressed community and prayed God to bless and reward her.

Representatives of the youth, men and women, Mr Innocent Akpan, Mr Silas Cletus and Mrs Ikwo Essien, respectively appreciated the gesture, noting that “the village is strengthened by the Commissioner’s intervention.

They thanked Governor Eno for charting the roadmap for a return of total peace in the troubled areas for socio-economic activities, especially farming, halted by the crises to thrive.