Akwa Ibom AG Gives Physically-challenged Boy Scholarship

The accountant-general (AG) of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Uwem Andrew-Essien, has taken up the training of Master Success Idongesit Johnson, a physically-challenged nine-year-old boy with hearing and speech impairment.

The boy, who LEADERSHIP gathered, never had any formal education due to his peculiar challenge, coupled with financial constraints faced by his mother, is an indigene of Oruk Anam local government area of the state.

The AG, who doubles as the permanent secretary, announced the offer when he received a delegation of Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) led by the personal assistant to Governor Umo Eno on Persons with Disability Matters, Comrade Ubong Imo Ikpe.

The PWDs were on a courtesy visit to the AG in his office at the Idongesit Nkanga Civil Service Secretariat, Uyo, the state capital.

Andrew-Essien asked the governor’s aide, to liaise with his office to ensure that the boy is enrolled in school during the coming academic session, assuring that he would train the boy in school, and congratulated him on his appointment, advising him to see the position as a call to service.

He said, “This is the first time the state is creating an office for persons with disabilities, I am praying that subsequent administrations will build on this, and I want you to see your appointment as a call to service.”