Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information, Hon. Aniekan Umanah, has dismissed as the withdrawal of security details of former Governor Udom Emmanuel.

Umanah described a media report accusing the incumbent Governor Umo Eno of withdrawing his predecessor’s security over irreconcilable political disagreement as “inflammatory and concocted lies”.

The alleged political rift linked to the crucial 2027 elections, according to the report, has forced Governor Eno to withdraw security details attached to the former governor’s residence.

Elder Umanah, however, waved the report off as tissue of lies borne out of the imagination of its purveyors, describing the relationship between his boss and Emmanuel as usually cordial.

Speaking in an interview on Sunday, Umanah said “There’s no such thing,” explaining that the question of deployment or redeployment of security details is not within the purview of the governor, but resides with the Inspector General of Police and the Commissioner of Police.

Describing such publication as a deliberate fabrication aimed at distracting the governor on his avowed mission to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people, Umanah, vowed that the governor would not be distracted.

“Such report is false and misleading. The governor didn’t withdraw security personnel attached to former Governor Udom Emmanuel or any other former governor of the State.

“The deployment, reassignment, or withdrawal of police officers is the exclusive responsibility of the IGP and the Commissioner of Police in each state, and not the duty of any governor.

“I can tell you on good authority that the governor did not issue any directive to withdraw security operatives from the immediate-past governor. All former governors of Akwa Ibom State are entitled to, and continue to enjoy, their security details as approved by law.

“To the best of our knowledge, there has been no complaint or report from any former governor or their media aides about the withdrawal of security personnel. The rumour exists only in the imagination of those peddling it,” Umanah added.

He, therefore, urged members of the public to disregard the “baseless propaganda”, reaffirming that “the peace -loving governor remains focused on promoting peace, unity, and good governance across the State.”

“Governor Eno will continue to ensure that all citizens, regardless of political affiliation enjoy the full protection and benefits of the law,” Umanah assured.