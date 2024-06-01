Akwa Ibom State governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has ordered the relocation of residents of Uyo-Ewet communities to avert the looming humanitarian crisis as gully erosion threatens hundreds of homes in the area.

To avert escalation of the danger as the rains become heavier, LEADERSHIP Weekend learnt that the governor has ordered demolition of structures within the affected areas in order to speed-up the ongoing reclamation and beautification project as the contracting firm revealed that phase one of the project has reached an advanced stage.

While interacting with one of the affected residents during an unscheduled visit to the project site, the governor directed the commissioner for Lands, Captain Iniobong Ekong (rtd), to ensure the immediate relocation to enable the smooth implementation of the project.

“Beyond attacking a major gully erosion in the area by reclaiming the once inaccessible and life-threatening ravine, government aims at creating wealth out of the waste,” he noted.

Governor Eno, however, expressed delight at the pace of work and assured that “when completed, children and their parents from within and outside the state will have a good facility for relaxation.”

Giving an insight into the project, the managing director (MD) of the contracting firm – Bulletine Construction Company Limited (BCCL), Chief Faysal Harb, noted that phase one of the recreational park which has a golf course, football pitch; lawn tennis, basketball, volleyball courts and children’s playground, among other facilities, was on course.