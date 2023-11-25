Bisola Alaka is the founder of Ebonimode Fashion Limited and Cocofresh Natural Foods Limited. Ebonimode is a modern Afrocentric modest-wear brand that produces fashionable and timeless pieces using indigenous fabrics such as Adire, Aso-Oke, and more.

As an impact-driven brand, the company sources and creates its fabrics from young Nigerian women, while the Cocofresh Natural Foods Limited is a leading coconut processing company.

Bisola stated that her passion for entrepreneurship and dedication to excellence have been the driving forces behind her success in the fashion world.

She said: “ My fashion journey began when i returned to Nigeria. Have always yearned for contemporary African designs in London, but it always seemed impossible to find. My only option was to ask a traveling friend or family member to bring some back for me.

“My friends in school were always in awe and curious about where they too could find similar attire. So I decided to create an e-commerce website to introduce different fashion brands to the world and highlight African fashion. The collaboration did not go as planned, but I refused to compromise on quality and details. It was a frustrating experience, but it led me to pursue fashion full-time. Now, 10 years later, Am proud of how far have come.”

To her.”Imagine the beauty that lies in African fashion, yet it only takes up a mere 1 per cent of the market share in the global fashion industry.

“Nigerian designers, in particular, have a unique and creative flair that leaves one in awe. Our ability to create timeless pieces that are loved and appreciated globally is something to behold. The opportunities for African fashion brands are limitless. We only need to remain true to our originality and uniqueness to showcase the world the beauty that lies within us.”

Lucrativity

“Discovering your niche in the fashion industry can be a truly inspiring journey. Once you have found your niche, you will be able to unlock its full potential and pave the way to a successful career,” she said.

Challenges

In the fashion industry, challenges abound. However, with passion, perseverance, and a willingness to learn from mistakes, she said, success is attainable. From inflation to staffing to clients, he noted that, each obstacle is an opportunity to grow, saying, “identifying strengths and weaknesses and strategising accordingly, one can overcome any challenge and achieve their goals.

Advice

“Let your passion be the driving force behind your business journey. The road may get tough, but your passion will keep you moving forward. Carve out a unique niche for yourself and stay consistent in your efforts. Never forget the importance of faith and always strive to do your best. Keep accurate records of your progress, using the many bookkeeping apps available today. Remember, you do no have to start big, just start where you are with what you have.”

Biography

Bisola Alaka holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Babcock University and a Master’s degree in Finance from the prestigious Durham University in the United Kingdom.

As a serial entrepreneur with a proven track record of success, she founded Ebonimode Fashion Limited, an Afrocentric fashion brand, and Cocofresh Natural Foods Limited, a leading coconut processing company.

Despite Bisola’s tight schedule, she has been able to inspire and educate many young women on branding, the business of fashion, and the importance of bookkeeping, among other areas.