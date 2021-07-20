ADVERTISEMENT

There is one event on the athletics programme in Tokyo that has no previous Olympic medalists, no Olympic records and, in fact, no Olympic history at all.

The mixed 4x400m relay will be making its Olympic debut in Tokyo, a discipline featuring teams of two men and two women competing against each other in any order they choose.

Fans will get an early taste of the new event as the first round takes place on day one of the athletics competition on 30 July, with the final set for the next evening.

First tried out at the senior level at the 2017 World Relays in Nassau, the mixed relay featured at the World Championships for the first time in Doha in 2019 and proved to be a big hit with its unique and unpredictable format.

The US team of Wil London, Allyson Felix, Courtney Okolo and Michael Cherry won gold in a world record time of 3:09.34. That came just a day after a US quarter made of four different athletes – Tyrell Richard, Jessica Beard, Jasmine Blocker and Obi Igbokwe – set a world mark of 3:12.42 in the heats.

The USA shapes up as the favourites in Tokyo, with a pool of top 400m runners that includes three of the winning Doha team.