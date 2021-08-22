The fourth edition of Kaduna international film festival KADIFF 2021 to hold from 24th of August to 28th promises to be an impactful film festival

According to the organisers, the event with the theme ‘My Cultural Heritage’ will have activities like master classes, film screenings, exhibition, awards, panel discussions and tourism.

The founder, Audu Israel Kashim in his media brief said, “Culture and Heritage are an integral aspect of our society and through films such can be shaped to meet the sociocultural needs of our contemporary society and also a major way to preserve our rich history and culture in Kaduna, Nigeria and beyond as it applies.”

He added, “With more individuals and institutions willingly investing their time, talent, resources, and yearning audience, the film and movie industry have continued to blossom over the centuries. Most at times we often hear about film festivals and not everyone especially in the north seem to understand the concept of films or have attended a film festival before because of a lack of such event in northern Nigeria, hence a little shade of light on what film is.

“While Film festivals are a vital link in the chain of global film culture. Film festivals brings people together to discuss, plan and invest into their dreams and ambitions of being film makers, actors etc with like minds. It is a part of art with the aim to educate, entertain and expose people to various spheres of the film industry and to also discover young and willing talents.”.