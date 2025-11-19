Stanel Group and Stanley Uzochukwu Foundation (SUF) have distanced themselves from JOFIN Orphanage Home operating in Jos, Plateau State, over allegation of child abuse.

Advertisement

Stanel Group Legal Officer, Barrister Chukuemeka Okeke, stated this while addressing journalists in Jos, saying, “We the members of staff of the Stanel Group have the instructions and support of our Chief

Executive Officer, Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu, who also doubles as the Patron of the Stanley Uzochukwu Foundation to announce the immediate and total withdrawal from the JOFIN Orphanage Home in Rukuba, Jos, following allegation of reports of child abuse perpetrated by the orphanage’s operators.”

According to him, the Stanel Group and the Stanley Uzochukwu Foundation have always been passionately committed to alleviating the plight of the vulnerable and underprivileged across Nigeria.

Advertisement

He maintained that, “It was this commitment that led the Foundation to intervene urgently at the Jofin Orphanage Home, where we encountered and sought to remedy the deplorable and almost inhumane living conditions of the children and the young people within the home.

“This same passion for protecting the vulnerable, however, now compels us to take a firm and public stand against those who would abuse children and betray the trust placed in them. We cannot, in good conscience, maintain any association with an institution facing such grave allegations.”

Barr Okeke also noted that the Foundation’s engagement with the orphanage, which culminated in a comprehensive intervention on July 31, 2025, was strictly on humanitarian ground

“This intervention included a feeding program, educational aids, significant renovation of the home, including the installation of state-of-the-art ICT and security facilities, all aimed at safeguarding the children’s welfare.”

He further stressed, “We wish to state in the clearest terms that The Stanley Uzochukwu Foundation is not the owner, operator, or manager of Jofin Orphanage Home or any other home.

He added that all support from the Foundation to the Orphanage has been withdrawn with immediate effect .

“Our hearts go out to the smart and promising children and young ones at the orphanage, whose well-being and future remain our primary concern. It is for their sake that we have taken proactive steps by writing to the Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, the Honourable Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Plateau State;

and the Chairperson of the Plateau State Gender and Equal Opportunities Commission,” he stated.