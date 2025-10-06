Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court sitting in Apo, on Monday, reaffirmed October 8, 2025, as the date fixed for the arraignment of Abuja-based lawyer, Victor Giwa, on charges of alleged forgery and impersonation.

Justice Onwuegbuzie sent Giwa back to police detention effectively thwarting his efforts to secure bail from remand.

The judge was visibly furious when Barr. Giwa’s bail application was called up in open court on Monday.

He asked both the Police Prosecutor, Theophilus Silas, and the defendant, Mr. Giwa, how and why they appeared in court because he can remember adjourning the matter to Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

At Monday’s proceedings, Justice Onwuegbuzie declined to proceed with arraignment, citing that the case was not scheduled for hearing.

Giwa, who appeared in court representing himself, was arrested following a bench warrant issued on September 15, 2025.

His co-defendant, Ibitade Bukola, remains at large, with the police reportedly still on her trail.

Prosecution counsel, Theophilus Silas, appearing on behalf of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), told the court that he was prepared for arraignment or, alternatively, to proceed with a bail application.

However, Justice Onwuegbuzie maintained that the matter had not been listed for hearing on October 6, stressing that the court had not granted any abridgment of time for arraignment.

Victor Giwa and his co-defendant, Ibitade Bukola, were facing charges of alleged forgery and impersonation.

Their initial arraignment failed on September 15, prompting the court to issue a bench warrant.

While Giwa has since been apprehended, efforts to arrest Bukola were ongoing.

Giwa and Bukola were accused of conspiring to forge a legal document purportedly issued by the chambers of the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Awa U. Kalu, with the intent to mislead the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

The contentious letter had sought intervention to halt an arraignment scheduled before Hon. Justice Samira Bature of the High Court in Maitama, Abuja, on July 2, 2024.