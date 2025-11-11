Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, on Tuesday, adjourned the alleged money laundering trial of the immediate-past governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, to January 29, 30 and February 4 and 5, 2026, for continuation of trial.

The matter was adjourned to allow the prosecution counsel, Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, to conclude the examination of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) seventh witness.

When the matter was called for continuation of trial, the Prosecution sought to tender documents marked as Exhibits 33 (1–11) and 34, while leading the witness, Olomotame Egoro, a compliance officer with Access Bank, in evidence.

But, the Defence Counsel, Abdullahi Yahaya, SAN, interjected, noting that the exhibit being demonstrated by the prosecution and its witness was not known to the defendant.

He further argued that the certificate attached to the document before the court, dated 17th, was signed by one Faruk Idiaro and not the witness in the box.

He noted that the defendant was served with a proof of evidence that was not the same as what the witness tendered.

Responding, the prosecution counsel, Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, said the certificate of identification might be different, but the substantive documents attached to it were the same.

He urged the court to stand down the matter to enable the defence team to confirm that the documents referred to in the certificate of identification were the same documents tendered.

The court stood down briefly and asked the parties to sort out their differences.

On examination, the witness, Egoro, confirmed that there were seven columns in the statement of account that were tendered and explained what the different columns stood for.

He was taken through the account statement of the Kogi State Government House Administration from December 2018 to August 2021.

The witness identified cash payments on December 21, 2018 to one Aminu J.O, totalling N50 million in tranches of N10 million each.

He also pointed out withdrawals in multiples of N10 million in favour of Abdulsalam Hudu on August 1, 2019.

Prosecution also asked the witness to go through Exhibit 33-8, a statement of Fazac Business Enterprise, from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2022.

He identified inflows ranging from N4.49 million to N14.45 million from local governments of the state, on May 6, 2022.

On May 9, there were two inflows of N7.12 million and N9.4 million from two local governments and also noted the withdrawals from the account.

At this point, Justice Nwite adjourned the case to January 29, 30 and February 4 and 5, 2026, for continuation of trial.

The fourth prosecution witness of the EFCC had re-affirmed at the previous day’s hearing, that fund withdrawals by the state government did not breach any banking law.

During cross-examination before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court on Monday, Mshelia Arhyel Bata, a compliance officer with Zenith Bank, also reiterated that the name of the former governor did not appear as beneficiary in the account presented as evidence.