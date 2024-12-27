The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested Mrs. Joy Enwa, the Accountant General of Delta State, as part of investigations into the alleged misappropriation of N1.3 trillion linked to former governor of the state, Ifeanyi Okowa.

The antigraft agency also questioned a former Director of Finance and Administration and a senior government house official, a source said.

The source further said the funds in question reportedly include portions of the 13 per cent derivation allocation meant for oil-producing states.

While confirming the arrest, EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale told the media that, “Mrs. Enwa was detained for questioning over the ongoing investigation into the mismanagement of state funds under the former administration. Some other government officials have also been interrogated.”

Recall that in November, Okowa was detained at the EFCC’s Port Harcourt office over allegations of using his office to divert state funds for personal gain.

Assets allegedly tied to the fraud include shares in UTM Floating Liquefied Natural Gas Company and investments in the oil sector.

Mrs. Enwa, who served as deputy Accountant General during the administration of Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, was appointed Accountant General by Okowa in 2020.

This isn’t her first encounter with controversy as in 2015, she was alleged to be indicated in a N369 million fraud case involving other state officials and bank representatives.

When approached for comments, Mrs. Enwa declined to provide details, stating, “I am not the right source to confirm this story. Please contact the EFCC for clarification.”