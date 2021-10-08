Chief David Sabo Kente, has reacted to a report by a blogger of alleged romance with Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, and two others, describing it as laughable.

Kente, a businessman, politician and philanthropist, however, said he was not surprised at such a spurious allegation as ”only the tree which bears the good fruit gets the most stones.”

Kente spoke through his media consultant, Malam Gambo Jagindi, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Jagindi said that the malicious story about Kente’s romance with actresses Destiny Etiko, Moyo Lawal and Jackie Appiah, was nothing but a sponsored mischief from his political opponents.

According to him, Kente has never seen nor heard of the names or the celebrities in question, not to talk of any form of relationship with them, saying that the story was obvious hallucinations by his detractors.

Jagindi said the attack on the respected politician was not unexpected, owing to his massive political acceptance by the people who have so much confidence in him, and which was making many jittery.

He maintained that Kente is a businessman who is making his legitimate money through hardwork and spending it wisely and not on frivolities.

”I drive my joy putting smiles on the faces of widows, orphans and the poor people around me, and not through needless adventures, infidelity or extravagant romance,” Jagindi quoted Kente as saying.

He added that though such fake reports did not deserve any response, but for the benefit of those who might be easily misled by politicians choosing to play dirty, hence the need to clear the air.

Kente enjoined his supporters to discontenace such malicious allegations, promissing that no amount of blackmail would derail his focus.

He, therefore, advised mischief makers and fake news publishers, to desist from being used by questionable characters to assassinate other people’s character as those kinds of reports would only bring a publisher’s reputation to disrepute.