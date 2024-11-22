The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, presided over by Justice Ekerete Akpan has ordered the remand of 109 foreigners linked to activities threatening national security to be remanded in Kuje and Suleja correctional facilities until the next adjourned date.

Aside from allegation bordering on national security threats, the suspects were also accused of involvements in high-level cybercrimes, including hacking.

The court gave the order following the request by the counsel to the defendants on grounds that the police facility where they are being kept was not conducive for the number of suspects.

However, the arraignment of the suspects could not proceed on Friday due to issues of misrepresentation of names on the charge sheet and another surrounding their counsel representation.

Counsel to some of the defendants, Ogwu Onoja, told the court that there was need to have interpreters who will be present in court during proceedings for the sake of those who do not understand English.

After listening to the submission of the lawyers in the case, the trial judge adjourned the case to November 29, 2024, for arraignment.

The suspects were arrested on November 3 after a strategic operation was conducted through a coordinated raid at Jahi area in Abuja where the suspects were allegedly using computers and other sophisticated devices to facilitate criminal activities.