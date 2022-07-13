Allianz, through its Nigeria subsidiary-Allianz Nigeria-is set to implement its group’s Sustainability Development Goals (SDG 8) across the globe even as it has set aside €28,000 (N11.820 million) under its Social Impact Fund to support youth employability in Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the managing director/chief executive officer of Allianz Nigeria, Adeolu Adewumi-Zer, at the 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the National Association of Insurance and Pension Correspondent (NAIPCO) in Lagos.

She said, over the next three years, Allianz will donate 28,000 Euros (N11.820 million) in Nigeria to provide differently-abled persons with digital skills that will enhance their ability to earn a living.

This donation, she said, will be made from the Allianz Social impact Fund which is dedicated to the implementation of Sustainability Development Goal (SDG 8) in many countries around the globe.

SDG 8 recognises the importance of sustained economic growth and high levels of economic productivity for the creation of well-paid quality jobs, as well as resource efficiency in consumption and production.

She said, in Nigeria, the SOS Children’s Village will benefit from the fund aimed at strengthening holistic youth development with the view of building an interactive inclusive society.

She said, already, SOS Children’s Village and Allianz are collaborating to promote youth employability and this has translated to Allianz making an additional donation to the SOS Children’s Village in Nigeria this year.

As part of social impact project, Allianz Nigeria employees volunteer annually to join World Clean-up Day.

In 2021, over 100 employees across Nigeria picked up waste and gabage on a stretch of seven kilometres each in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan and Benin cities.

Adewumi said Allianz is a forward looking company which cares for the future of its employees through its employee-focussed initiatives aimed at fostering team spirit, bonding and creativity through Cultural Day engagement activities.

“Allianz primary objective is to deliver innovative insurance products that work for our customer,” she said.