Lagos State Land Allottees under the aegis of Orisan Waterfront Residential Scheme has commended the efforts of governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration in restoring corporate governance policy to preserve jobs, social infrastructure and investments in the state.

This is even as they called on state government to strengthen impactful outcomes to allocate assets to budding investors in the state.

The allottees, in a statement made available to journalists in Lagos, noted that, Sanwo-Olu’s administration is revamping institutions by improving the state-of-the-art infrastructure in the state with project delivery while reiterating the need for the state government to allocate lands to fully paid allottees of Orisan Waterfront Residential scheme so as to consolidate the gains of infrastructure in Lagos Metropolis.

The allottees argued that the allocation of assets and resources to investors in the state would quicken development and unlock growth potential to boost the state economy for good by providing a level playing ground for businesses and investment to thrive.

The allottees lauded Sanwo-Olu’s Infrastructural milestone and corporate governance policy while noting that, this has largely reflected on private investments within the economic corridors of Lagos state to establish business interest and enterprises.

The allottees applauded efforts of the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), Bureau of State Lands, New Towns Development Authority (NTDA) and ministry of Land and survey to facilitate trade and allow businesses operate without constraints.

The allottee members highlighted the need to leverage business opportunities for budding investment in the state to reflate the state economy while calling on the governor to reach his agreement to appropriate lands to fully paid allottees of State Lands at Orisan Waterfront Residential scheme.

The group charged Lagos state government’s efforts in post-Covid recovery to rebound quickly and fix critical infrastructure in the state while pledging their support for his second term bid.

The group further extolled the exemplary leadership of governor Sanwo-Olu in the state during the periods of global health crisis that was brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, which helped in great measures to reduce human casualties as a result of the pandemic.

According to them, the governor demonstrated exemplary leadership in the state in a moment of global crisis which stands him as the best man for the job while extolling his impactful reforms to revamp institutions in the state.

This is even as the group commended Sanwo-Olu for achieving Infrastructural milestones to chart a new course to improve the State’s economic fortunes to attract Foreign Direct Investments.

The group pointed out that the transformation in Lagos would boost massive improvements in state income, improves livelihoods, create employment, strengthen impactful reforms, and boost the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the nation’s commercial hub.

Continuing, the critical stakeholders appraised the performance of the governor for the past four years while maintaining that he is the best man for the Lagos top job.

Harping on why the governor should be re-elected, the chairman of Allottees of Orisan Waterfront Residential Scheme, Alhaji Ayinde Sanni Rasak said the governor attended to the group’s complaint of non-allocation of land appropriation matters measuring 720 square meters to the allottees that was fully paid up with the prescribed fees since 2013 by directing the appropriate agencies to act fast on the complaint and ensuring that due diligence was applied to the request from the group.