The 1993 Set of Nigerian Universities Accounting Students Association – Finance Students Association (NUASA-FINSA), University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), have emphasised the role Alumni plays in fostering educational development in providing essential facilities, promoting academic excellence, and ensuring institutions remain equipped to nurture future generations.

Hence, the collective support has acted as crucial bridge between the past and the future, empowering institutions to grow and prosper.

Speaking in Lagos at the maiden reunion, NUASA-FINSA 1993 Alumni of the Accounting and Finance Department, University of Ilorin, President Emmanuel Ogundipe, disclosed that it’s a privilege to witness the maiden edition of the reunion to celebrate and strengthen the bond that unites the alumni together.

He noted that the alumni’s members went through a remarkable four years of study, hardwork and friendship that will last a lifetime.

“We all have embraced some critical life transforming decisions and high points that have positively impacted our lives. It has been an eventful journey indeed of over thirty (30) years since we parted ways from the University,” he stated.

He asserts that the association members are currently spread across Nigeria and in the Diaspora, holding different positions in Career, Business and Government, among others.

“To our valued Alma mater and department of Accounting and Finance, we trust that they will continue to move forward and remain a beacon of hope for educational empowerment and development in Nigeria in the years ahead,” he said.

Delivering his keynote address on health and well-being, Oluwasusi ThankGod, a nurse practitioner, underscored the power of preventive healthcare and lifestyle choices.

He urged alumni to take charge of their wellness, noting, “Preventive medicine is key. Fasting, balanced dieting, hydration, and even simple exercises like 30‑minute daily walks can transform lives.”

He stressed the importance of consistent healthy habits as the foundation for long-term wellness. Even as he addressed the structural weaknesses within Nigeria’s healthcare system.

“An accessible and well‑equipped health facility is the backbone of any thriving nation. While a sick population cannot spearhead economic or social development, just as reform is essential,” he remarked.

He highlighted the ageing population’s vulnerabilities, adding “As we grow older, diseases like hypertension, diabetes, cataracts, prostate and cervical cancers become more common, and we must begin to prioritise early detection. Regular checkups can prevent costly treatments and preserve quality of life.”

ThankGod emphasised for more awareness on everyday wellness. “Preventive medicine is key. Fasting, balanced dieting, hydration, and even simple exercises like 30‑minute daily walks can transform lives. But people need to be educated on how to make these consistent choices.”

On her part, the 1993 Set NUASA‑FINSA, Unilorin, Alumna Vice‑President, Mrs. Olutosin Shodeinde summed up the reunion with deep reflections and forward-looking commitments while describing its dual significance.

“Some of us are entering retirement now, and it’s time to reflect, reconnect, and plan for what’s next. Ageing is not just about slowing down but it’s about finding new ways to grow, give back, and stay engaged.”

She also reminded alumni of their ongoing stewardship, recalling their past initiatives during the NUC accreditation. “We donated laptops, desktops, and printers. Our goal was to ensure the next generation of students has access to the tools we lacked decades ago.”