A presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress(APC) and minister of transportation, Hon. Rotimi Ameachi on Monday visited the palaces of Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun Alli Okunmade II and the Deji of Akure land, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi to seek their royal blessings for his ambition.

Amaechi who is currently touring the country to sensitise members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in his quest to secure the party’s presidential ticket for the 2023 presidential election also visited the residence of a former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Chief Olu Falae and the Ondo State APC Secretariat in Akure to seek the support of party’s delegates.

He pointed out that as governor of Rivers State, he used his experience to end kidnapping and other security challenges.

The minister declared that he remains the most experienced among the presidential aspirants in the party.

At Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, the Deji of Akure Palace, the presidential aspirant accompanied by some former and serving state and federal lawmakers, saidt the rise in insecurity was caused by poverty and unemployment.

Playing host to the minister, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, described him as a detribalised Nigerian, saying people like him have the capacity to make Nigeria a better country.

According to him, Amaechi shares the same attribute with him on oneness of Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Olubadan harped on the unity of the country, stressing that, “irrespective of language, tribe or religion, we are all brothers and sisters.

‘’The minister had over the years proved to be a true Nigerian and this falls in line with my belief and activities all through my life.’’