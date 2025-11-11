Amazon has announced that its Prime Video ad-supported tier has now reached more than 315 million monthly viewers worldwide, marking a sharp increase from the 200 million reported in April 2024.

The disclosure was made on Tuesday during the company’s annual unboxed event.

According to Amazon, the figure represents an “unduplicated average monthly active ad-supported audience” across original and licensed films and series, live sports and events, and free ad-supported live channels on Prime Video.

The company added that the estimate was drawn from its internal data over a 12-month period, from September 2024 to August 2025, with minor regional variations based on launch timing.

The ad tier is currently available in 16 countries, including Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, the UK, and the US.

“This expanded audience across 16 countries demonstrates our customer-obsessed approach to enhancing the viewing experience while delivering powerful opportunities for brands,” said Jeremy Helfand, Vice President of Prime Video Advertising.

Amazon’s latest disclosure comes as Netflix recently reported reaching 190 million monthly viewers for its own ad-supported tier, underscoring the intensifying race among major streaming platforms to attract advertisers and expand their global reach.