The International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) has announced the appointment of Amb. Kalu Torty as the Head of Delegation to the United Nations 21st Global Industrial Summit holding in Saudi Arabia on November 23-27, 2025.

Until his appointment, Amb. Torty presently served as the IAWPA country director in Saudi Arabia, where he has been instrumental in promoting industrial development and cooperation between Saudi Arabia and other countries.

The United Nations 21st Global Industrial Summit aims to bring together global leaders, policymakers, and industry experts to discuss critical issues affecting industrial development and sustainable growth. The summit will focus on the following key areas which includes Sustainable Industrial Development promoting sustainable industrial practices and reducing environmental impact, Industrial Innovation and Technology fostering innovation and technology transfer to drive industrial growth, as well as Global Industrial Cooperation which encourages international cooperation and partnerships to promote industrial development.

The statement said that choice of Amb. Torty’s appointment as Head of Delegation was a testament to his expertise and commitment to promoting industrial development and cooperation. IAWPA expressed confidence that his leadership will contribute significantly to the success of the summit and benefit Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector.