The African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE) has underscored the need for collective action to transform Nigeria’s oncology landscape, highlighting innovation, collaboration, and capacity-building as critical drivers of progress.

The Chief Medical Officer at AMCE, Dr. Aisha Umar, while delivering an address to a distinguished audience of clinical and radiation oncologists at the 8th Annual Scientific Conference & Annual General Meeting of the Association of Radiation and Clinical Oncologists of Nigeria (ARCON), held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, highlighted the hospital’s readiness to play a transformative role in strengthening Nigeria’s oncology ecosystem.

This year’s ARCON theme, “Innovation Through Collaboration: Cultivating a Resilient Nigerian Oncology Ecosystem,” underscored the importance of joint efforts in addressing the rising cancer burden. Dr. Umar’s remarks showcased AMCE’s vision of collaboration as a driver of clinical excellence, research breakthroughs, and sustainable healthcare delivery.

Umar emphasized AMCE’s philosophy of working hand-in-hand with medical professionals across Nigeria, positioning the hospital as a hub for innovation, research, and clinical partnerships.

“We want oncologists to see AMCE not just as a healthcare facility but as a platform for shared progress. By fostering collaboration, we can expand access to cutting-edge diagnostics, innovative therapies, and training opportunities that strengthen Nigeria’s oncology capacity,” Umar said.

She noted that AMCE was designed with a holistic approach in mind — combining clinical care, research, and education to ensure long-term impact on patient outcomes and professional development.

Umar also underlined AMCE’s broader vision to serve as a regional referral center, reducing reliance on outbound medical tourism and creating a destination for world-class treatment within Africa. “Our ultimate goal is to provide care that meets and even surpasses global standards here in Nigeria. We are building confidence that patients do not have to travel abroad to receive the best oncology care available,” she said.

The engagement at ARCON highlighted AMCE’s growing role as a catalyst for progress in oncology. With advanced facilities, highly skilled specialists, and a mission rooted in innovation, AMCE is well-positioned to become a cornerstone of Nigeria’s healthcare system. By sharing its journey with ARCON’s community of oncologists, AMCE is signalling its readiness to partner in cultivating a resilient, future-focused oncology ecosystem.