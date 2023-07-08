‘Amina’ Reminds Nigeria Of Her Kidnapped Girls, Its Responsibility To Them

A play Amina which highlights the plight of the girlchild, reminded Nigeria of the many girlchild students of Chibok, Dapchi, and Bethel Baptist High School who have spent years in the lairs of their abductors.

In reminding the nation to ensure the return of these girls including Leah Sharibu, the Amina production team used it’s platform to encourage support of the survivors of the abduction attacks to live their dreams.

Speaking after curtain call, foreign-based Human Rights Lawyer, Emmanuel Ogebe, noted that it was sad the difficulties encountered by the survivors pre and post the terrorist attacks on their communities and school.

A former schoolmate of Leah Sharibu, whose name remained anonymous for security reasons, lost her father during the insurgent group attack of her community, prior to its attack of her alma mater, the girls school in Chibok in 2014.

Today, she has graduated from secondary school, but requires aid to continue her educational dreams of becoming a nurse.

Orphaned adolescent, Ene Faith Ebiaga’s family was killed by insurgents in Barkin Ladi five years ago (2018); whilst Sarah survived triple tragedy of – a terrorist attack on her community, and the orphanage where she lived thereafter, in addition to the raze down of the IDP Camp where she had also lived for a time.