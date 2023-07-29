AMML Staff Protest Poor Leadership, Cry For Help

Staff of the Abuja Markets Management Limited (AMML), one of the revenue generating agencies of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), have staged a protest to express their grievance over what they described as poor leadership of the immediate-past managing director of the firm, Alhaji Abubakar Faruk.

The staff trooped out to cry for help, claiming they werw in bondage.

The angry staff said they now live in bondage since the leadership tussle broke out, noting that the office has allegedly become a death trap for them.

The AMML, for the past two weeks, has remained shutdown, following the fight between the sacked Managing Director, Alhaji Abubakar Faruk, who has refused to vacate office, and the new MD.

Faruk was said to have been sacked after the resolution of the shareholders, with the endorsement of the Group Managing Director of Abuja Investments Company Ltd, Abubakar Maina (AICL), which is the supervisory agency over AMML.