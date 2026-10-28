Audi offers ₦1m prize for champion as Deputy Governor hails public-private partnership

The inaugural Anambra Governor’s Cup Tennis Championship has commenced in Awka, with 16 clubs participating in the competition aimed at promoting tennis and discovering emerging talents in the state.

The Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, officially declared the tournament open at the tennis courts of the Anambra Country Club, Awka, on Wednesday.

Audi Company Limited and its partners are sponsoring the championship.

Ibezim praised the organisers and sponsors, describing the competition as an avenue for discovering sporting talents, promoting healthy living and demonstrating the value of public-private partnerships in driving development.

He said the initiative reflected the state government’s approach to encouraging private-sector participation in sports development and other areas of the economy.

The President of Anambra Country Club, Awka, Damian Ejiamatu Enekwechi, expressed satisfaction with the commencement of the tournament, particularly the turnout of participating clubs.

Enekwechi said the organisers had initially targeted 13 clubs but recorded an increase to 16 by the opening day.

He explained that the championship was conceived to promote tennis and strengthen the state’s sports sector, while also encouraging wealthy indigenes and their associates to contribute to Anambra’s socio-economic development.

The opening ceremony attracted sports enthusiasts from major towns across the state, including Awka, Onitsha, Nnewi and Ekwulobia.

Members of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), led by the Anambra State chapter chairman, Chimezie Anaso, were also present at the event.

Anambra tennis champion Emeka Enewulu commended the organisers and sponsors, noting that tennis offered recreational and health benefits, particularly for adults seeking to maintain an active lifestyle.

The Managing Director of Audi Company Limited, Clems Ifezue, said the company’s sponsorship was part of its commitment to giving back to society.

He announced a ₦1 million prize for the eventual champion and ₦500,000 for the runner-up.

The remaining participating clubs will each receive ₦100,000, according to Ifezue.

The championship is expected to provide a platform for competition among tennis clubs while encouraging wider participation in the sport across Anambra State.