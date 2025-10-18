Ahead of the November 2025 governorship election in Anambra State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has asked registered voters to come forward for the collection of their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) by those who registered during the recent Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in the State, beginning from Wdnesday to Sunday, October 22 – 26, 2025.

The Commission urged registered voters who participated in the recently concluded CVR exercise to visit the Registration Areas, where they originally registered to collect their PVCs.

In a statement signed by its Director, Voter Education and Publicity, Mrs Victoria Eta-Messi, released on Saturday night, INEC emphasised that PVC collection was strictly in-person. “There will be no collection by proxy under any circumstances. All registered voters are urged to ensure they collect their PVCs within the specified period to be eligible to vote in the forthcoming Governorship Election in Anambra State.

“In addition, the Commission will conduct a Mock Accreditation Exercise on Saturday, 25th October 2025 in selected polling units across the three senatorial districts of the State. This exercise will allow INEC to test the upgraded Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), assess its response time, and test the uploading of results on the INEC Result Viewing Portal ahead of the main election.”

It listed 12 polling units for the planned Mock Accreditation exercise across the State. They include 1.Anambra CentralAwka SouthAmawbia II (03)Igwédimma Primary School I & II (006); 2.Anambra CentralAwka SouthAmawbia II (03)Igwédimma Primary School I & II (007); 3.Anambra CentralIdemili NorthNkpor II (06)Ububa Village Square (035); 4.Anambra CentralIdemili NorthNkpor II (06)Ifeadigo Hall (063); 5.Anambra NorthOyiNteje III (07)Girls Secondary School, Nteje (005); 6.Anambra NorthOyiNteje IV (08)State Primary School, Nteje (002), and 7.Anambra NorthAnambra EastAguleri II (02)Central School (001).

Others are 8.Anambra North Anambra East Aguleri II (02)Umunoke Public Square I (002); 9.Anambra South AguataEkwulobia I (06)Central School, Ekwulobia (003);

10.Anambra South Aguata Ekwulobia II (07)Urban Girls Secondary School, Ekwulobia (009); 11.Anambra SouthOrumba NorthAjalli I (01) Primary Schoo I (007), and 12. Anambra South Orumba North Ajalli I (01)RCM KDT School (011).

“Registered voters in these polling units are encouraged to participate actively. Their involvement will help INEC fine-tune operational and technological processes ahead of the Governorship Election.

“INEC remains committed to operational efficiency, transparency, and the confidence of all stakeholders as preparations for the 2025 Anambra State Governorship Election continue,” Mrs Eta-Messi stated.