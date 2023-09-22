The bishop of the Diocese of Jos and the archbishop emeritus of the Ecclesiastical Province of Jos within the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Rev. Benjamin Argak Kwashi, has retired after a lifetime of service.

A close ally of the archbishop, Dr Omoleye Olabode, expressed profound gratitude for Kwashi’s enduring influence on his spiritual journey, citing the impact of his charismatic and assertive messages. He acknowledged that in the service of God, there is no retirement, but rather a transition to the role of a spiritual leader.

Olabode said as Archbishop Kwashi retires as an emeritus archbishop, his international recognition and influence are a testament to his enduring commitment to spreading the word of God.

The cleric said Kwashi leaves behind an enormous legacy, and the Anglican Communion, Plateau State, Nigeria, Africa, and the world will forever remember him as one of the most influential preachers of the gospel.

He said, “In 1992, he became the third bishop of the newly established Anglican Diocese of Jos, and in 2008, he was consecrated as the Archbishop of Jos Province within the Church of Nigeria. His literary contributions, including works like ‘Evangelism and Mission: Biblical and Strategic Insights for the Church Today,’ have enriched the theological landscape.

‘‘In his personal life, Archbishop Kwashi is a devoted family man, married to Gloria, with six biological children and a son who followed in his clerical footsteps. Beyond their immediate family, they opened their hearts and home to more than 50 adopted children (orphans) and another 470 children at their school, embodying their commitment to humanitarianism. As he steps aside from his Episcopal role after 31 years of distinguished service, Archbishop Kwashi’s retirement coincides with his 67th birthday,’’ he said.