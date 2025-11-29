The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) has expressed anguish and outrage following the gruesome murder of Venerable Edwin Achi, a priest at the Diocese of Kaduna, after a month in captivity.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Primate of the Church, The Most Rev’d Henry Ndukuba, condemned the killing as a “senseless act of evil” and a painful reminder of the spiralling violence ravaging the nation.

Ndukuba described the late Venerable Achi as a faithful servant of God whose life of sacrifice, compassion, and devotion was cruelly cut short.

The Church stated that the murder not only devastates the Christian community but also wounds the conscience of Nigeria, underscoring the urgent need for decisive government action.

“We condemn, in the strongest possible terms, these senseless acts of evil. This kind of violence and cruelty that continues to tear families apart has no place in any society that seeks peace and prosperity for its citizens,” he said.

The Primate also issued a direct appeal to authorities, demanding they intensify efforts to dismantle the networks behind banditry, terrorism, and religious persecution.

He called for the sponsors of such violence to be held accountable, stating, “Those who underwrite or support these atrocities must be shamed, blacklisted, and severely punished. The roots of this evil must be confronted with the full weight of justice.”

Ndukuba also pleaded for the immediate release of Venerable Achi’s wife and daughter, who were abducted alongside him and remain in captivity, maintaining that their continued detention deepens the trauma of an already grieving family.

“They must be released forthwith to join us in laying their beloved husband and father to rest,” he said.

The Anglican Communion extended its prayers to all Nigerians held by kidnappers and called on political and security leaders to redouble efforts to eradicate the insecurity threatening the nation’s fabric.

The primate while expressing a glimmer of hope amid the tragedy, prayed that God of all comfort uphold the deceased’s family, strengthen His Church, and heal the broken nation.

Venerable Achi’s death adds to the growing list of clergy and civilians victimised by the rampant kidnappings and violence in Nigeria, particularly in the north region of the country.