Irate youths In Gashu’a town, the headquarters of Bade local government area of Yobe State, have taken streets on Saturday to protest the killing of a driver allegedly shot dead by a security operative in Garin Alkali.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the driver, Muhammad Musa Tooli, was allegedly shot dead by a soldier while refuelling his vehicle at Garin Alkali, a border village between Bade and Bursari local government areas of the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protesting youths were seen burning tyres on the street of the town demanding justice over the killing of the driver.

An eyewitness, Abubakar Mohammed, said, “The late driver was killed by a soldier while trying to refuel his Zanghol (Desert Truck) at a filling station at Garin Alkali late Friday evening.

“Though the soldiers have banned buying fuel in Jerry cans, we’re yet to know why he was shot because he was refueling his vehicle.

“Government needs to come in quickly because the situation is going out of hand now.”

ADVERTISEMENT