Managing Director of ANOH Gas Processing Company (AGPC), Engr. Effiong Okon, has reaffirmed the company’s commitment to support the nurturing of the next generation of innovators through Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Delivering a goodwill message at the sixth edition of the Mayen Adetiba Technical Boot Camp (MATBC), held at Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, which was co-sponsored by AGPC under the auspices of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Okon emphasised that the event was all about the students, encouraging them to embrace opportunities in STEM.

He applauded initiatives that empower the girl child to break barriers in the engineering profession.

Speaking on the boot camp’s theme, ‘Emerging Technology in Green Buildings and Efficiency for Sustainable Development’, the AGPC helmsman commended the pioneering female engineers present at the event, recognising their trailblazing contributions to the profession and their roles in mentoring the next generation.

Addressing the students, he said: “If you study hard and stay focused, you can surpass the achievements of today’s engineers. The world needs your ideas and energy to solve the many challenges we face”.

Okon highlighted the urgency of finding technological solutions to climate change, stressing that the rise in global temperatures poses one of the greatest threats to humanity.

He challenged the students to think critically about sustainable energy solutions, adding that gas remains a cleaner alternative to coal and that its adoption is essential to reducing carbon emissions and ensuring a healthier future.

As part of the boot camp’s activities, the MD reminded the students that they would participate in an experiment to build a solar and wind-powered house, a practical demonstration of how renewable energy can be harnessed to power communities sustainably.

He also addressed Nigeria’s growing population, cautioning that the demand for energy and resources will continue to rise. He noted that the country must invest in innovative and renewable solutions to meet future needs responsibly.

Okon said: “Engineering is about solving complex problems. The future is in your hands. The world urgently needs more young people to pursue careers in STEM, and I am particularly pleased to see more young women stepping into engineering roles. The opportunities are massive, and though the journey may not be easy, perseverance will ensure success”.

He encouraged the students to take the opportunity seriously, assuring them that the future is bright for those who remain diligent and resilient. He expressed his prayers for their success and reaffirmed AGPC’s support for initiatives that inspire and empower young people to build a sustainable future.