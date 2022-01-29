Shops and wares worth millions of naira were burnt in Onitsha, Anambra State yesterday following the explosion of a petrol tanker around Upper Iweka area of the commercial town.

An eyewitness told LEADERSHIP WEEKEND that the incident occurred at about 8.30am yesterday.

He said the tanker exploded and went into flames, spreading fire around shops in the area.

The incident happened barely two days after a similar one at Okwei by Moore Street in the town when about three shops in a plaza were gutted by fire with goods worth millions of naira destroyed.

Both the spokesman of the Anambra state police command, Mr. Ikenga Tochukwu and director of fire service in the state, Dr. Martins Agbili, said the fire was later brought under control and the scene of the incident was condoned off by security operatives to avoid looting.

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to the victims of the fire incident at the Main Market and Relief Market in Onitsha, Anambra State, respectively, which reportedly destroyed several goods.

The president in a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina directed federal government’s agencies, working with the state government, to give the necessary succor, while also urging public spirited individuals and corporate organizations to assist those whose means of livelihood have been affected by the unfortunate incidents. By OKECHUKWU OBETA, Awka

