Anti-APC Remarks: Group Seeks Understanding Over Bosun Tijani’s Ministerial Nomination

In the wake of recent social media posts circulating past statements attributed to Bosun Tijani, a ministerial nominee of President Bola Tinubu, a group, Youth For Democracy and Good Governance, has cautioned All Progressives Congress (APC) members against hastily criticising his nomination.

The group highlighted Tijani’s potential to play a pivotal role in bolstering the Tinubu-led federal government and winning the hearts of Nigerian youths.

Our Correspondent reports that the emergence of these previous statements by Tijani, which seemingly condemned the APC, has sparked concerns among some party members.

A statement issued by Youth For Democracy and Good Governance leader, Tijani Abdulkareem, urged caution and encouraged a more nuanced approach to evaluating Tijani’s nomination.

They argued that his previous remarks should not overshadow his potential contributions to the party and the nation at large.

They stated, “While it is important to consider all aspects of a nominee’s background, it is equally crucial to recognize the potential for growth and evolution. People change, and their perspectives can evolve over time.