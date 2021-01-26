There is growing concern in government circle following news that Nigeria has recorded first cases of COVID-19, B117 variant strain first reported in the United Kingdom.

The chairman of the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19 and secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha, who disclosed this at the briefing of the PTF said in the last few weeks, the PTF had been closely following the rising number of infections reported daily in Nigeria and other jurisdictions.

“Similarly, our Scientists have been sequencing the variants of the virus. There have been reports of cases with the B117 variant strain, first reported in the UK, found in Nigeria. Three of these were in travelers out of Nigeria and one in a resident,” he stated.

He also stated that the daily statistics for Nigeria as of January 24, 2020 showed that “cases are 121,566; total tests so far are 1,270,523; active cases are 22,834, amounting to 19.4 per cent; discharged patients are 97,228 and deaths stand at 1,504.”

He added that over seven days ending January 23, the statistics showed that tests conducted were 58,974, while cases recorded were 11,179, with a positivity of 19.0 per cent.

The SGF said, “62 deaths were recorded, with a cases fatality ratio of 0.6 per cent; active cases stood at 23,568 at 19.4 per cent.

“All these numbers represent increases from the previous seven days and we are looking at taking further public health containment measures in local government areas that are considered high burden.”

On vaccines, he said the expected 100,000 doses will arrive in Nigeria early February, 2021.

Mustapha stated: “The effort to access and deploy vaccines is progressing and as already announced by COVAX, the initial 100,000 doses Nigeria is expecting will now arrive in the early weeks of February.

“We wish to assure all Nigerians that the vaccines will be safe and effective when eventually it is deployed. We enjoin everyone to join in the campaign to eliminate vaccine hesitancy.

“I have to however advise all Nigerians that the only source of vaccines that is safe and effective in Nigeria is through the channels of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA). Please do not patronise anyone hawking or marketing vaccines.”

On the activities of the PTF in managing COVID-19, the PTF chairman said, “The management of cases is gradually improving with the availability of medical oxygen. Government is also fast tracking the rehabilitation of existing plants and construction of new ones as approved by the president”.

On the phase three eased lockdown, Mustapha said, “The PTF is reviewing the guidelines on the implementation of phase three of the eased lockdown which is due to expire today (on Monday).

“In view of the fact that our numbers are not abating, all extant measures prescribed in these guidelines are (subject to some modifications) extended by a period of one month with effect from Tuesday January 26, 2020.”

Ortom’s ADC, Orderly, Physicians, Others Test Positive

In a related development, residents of Benue State are gripped with fear over a possible spread of the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic, following reports that close aides to Governor Samuel Ortom have tested positive for the virus.

Those who tested positive include Ortom’s personal physician, Aide De Camp (ADC), principal private secretary, orderly, permanent secretary in the Government House, permanent secretary in the ministry of Finance, among others.

The development has again compelled the governor to go into self- isolation as one of the preventive protocols of the pandemic.

Our correspondent also observed that since December, 2020 to date, the governor has not attended any public function.

On January 10, 2021, at the armed Forces Interdenominational Service, the deputy governor, Engr Benson Abounu, had informed that the governor was in self-isolation following a report that the permanent secretary and his family members had tested positive for the disease.

Reacting to a report of his absence, the governor who spoke through the chief press secretary, Terver Akase, said he had been on a working isolation because he tested negative for COVID-19.

“He employs virtual means, WhatsApp, telephone calls, and when necessary, holds meetings by observing physical distancing to conduct government business. He does these to protect himself and others. No one has immunity for Coronavirus and the pandemic can infect anyone. Governor Ortom remains committed to the task of serving the people, and no amount of blackmail can distract him,” Akase added.