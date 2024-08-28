The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) has directed the recently constituted Caretaker Committee for Benue State not to dissolve the party’s local government executives in the state.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Dr Abdullahi Ganduje-led National Working Committee of APC appointed and inaugurated a seven-man Caretaker Committee for the party’s Benue State chapter.

The caretaker committee, which is said to be composed of a unity list, has the Hon. Benjamin Omale as chairman, Professor Bem Angwe as Secretary, and the Hons James Ornguga, Terhemen Ngbea, Helen Agaigbe, Ali Francis Adah, and Richard Mzungweve as members.

Agada and eight others, however, approached a Benue State High Court on Thursday and slammed contempt charges against the Ganduje-led APC NWC.

However, after a meeting with the caretaker committee in Abuja on Tuesday, the NWC declared that the Omale-led panel is not mandated to dissolve Local government executives in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the NWC, the party’s Deputy National Women Leader, Hajia Zainab Ibrahim, said the Benue committee’s terms of reference have been clearly stated, and it should not go beyond its reference.

Zainab, who was in the company of three other NWC members, said: “This evening, the National Working Committee of our great party met with the newly formed caretaker committee to administer the affairs of APC in Benue State for six months.

“This call resulted from complaints from Benue that the committee has dissolved some local government party executives. This made the NWC summon the seven-man caretaker committee to read to them their ‘Terms of Reference.

“Their terms of reference, as stated by the APC, is to administer the party in Benue State for six months and also to conduct the election for the forthcoming local government elections. Their mandate is also to constitute the logistics for conducting the polls from the LG to the ward level. And this has been clearly stated to them.

“They have no business dissolving, of course, dissolving any committee. Their terms of reference have been clearly stated, and they have been asked not to go beyond their terms of reference.”