The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has flayed a former Rivers State governor, Chibuike Amaechi, for berating Nigerian youth for not protesting “high cost of living” in the country.

APC, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, on Friday evening, said Amaechi’s comments were insensitive, god-awful and unpatriotic, coming from one of Nigeria’s longest serving and highest ranking political “freeloaders – a two-term Speaker of the Rivers state House of Assembly, a two-term Governor, and a two-term Minister of Transport.”

Morka said; “from the lavish comfort of his “proverbial glass house”, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, former Minister of Transport and Governor of Rivers state, in a recent interview, berated Nigerian youth for not protesting “high cost of living” in the country to his morbid satisfaction.

“For almost all of his adult life, Amaechi, has been a leechy dependant on state resources, a voracious beneficiary of official patronage, and a leading participant in the generational devastation of our country’s economy. Attempting to hoodwink Nigerians into his web of false empathy and incitement to violence is hypocritical, provocative and dangerous.

“If those in power ‘steal money’ as Amaechi mischievously alleged, how come he can’t afford ‘to buy diesel’ barely two years after ‘stealing’ for over 24 years in power as Speaker, Governor and Minister?

“The only real anger that Amaechi and his fellow tribesmen of naysayers of the likes of Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, must feel is that they are not in the saddle of government today. But that was a decision made by Nigeria’s ultimate political authority – the electorate.

“We urge Nigerians to dismiss the call to anarchy by Amaechi and his partisan tribesmen and to remain patient and continue to support President Tinubu’s bold effort to transform our country’s economy once and for all,” the APC spokesman added.